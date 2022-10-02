‘I’m Willing To Stay Single And Celibate After My Husband Abandoned Us’

J’odie, the x-wife of Nollywood actor, David Nnaji has opened up on life after separating from her husband and what she intends to do now with her life.J’odie who is known in real life as Joy Odiete and has child with a cerebral palsy condition spoke with Nation and she revealed that she is prepared to live a solitary, celibate life if it is prescribed by her god.

Given everything she had to deal with because of her son’s illness, the mental health advocate claims she is not at all averse to having more children.

“With all what I went through, would I give love another chance? Hmmm, God is love – nothing but love lives here. I know you are talking about marriage though. If God sends me my Boaz, why not? I will gladly, as I’m still young and ‘everything’ is in very good shape. On the flip side, I’m willing to stay single and celibate if God writes my script that way. Whichever way, I’ll do it with joy,” she said.

No, that is not my fear because my first experience of having a child was not an easy one due to complications, surgery, and the child not crying for 9 hours and so on. Then after all those things I was left alone to take care of the child. So my first experience wasn’t a good one but that doesn’t mean if an opportunity comes in a more supportive circle, I will like to give it a try because raising a child shouldn’t be what one person would do.

Having a special needs child can be out of complications, it’s not like you made it happen. Now, I am more aware and there are certain tests you can do to verify and follow up. Not that I didn’t do antenatal care then but there are some things that I would not take chances anymore.

I will be much more intentional about where I will give birth because that hospital where I gave birth did not help, they didn’t even have enough oxygen to give my son. Apart from that, I almost died.”

