I’m watching you keenly – Buhari tells Joe Biden as US celebrates 245th Independence

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is keenly watching the United States, US, President, Joe Biden as he works towards improving the African continent.

Buhari made the remark while congratulating Biden and Americans as they commemorate their 245th Independence Day today, July 4th.

The president noted with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

The president said this in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu and forwarded to bioreports.

According to the statement, “The President is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in their efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

“President Buhari expresses confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples.”