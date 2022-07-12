“I’m tired of being so strong” — Toke Makinwa cries out

Popular media personality and lifestyle vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has said she’s tired of being strong and wishes she could be vulnerable with someone.

In a post via her Insta-stories on Monday, the On Air Personality said she can’t remember what it feels like to open up and be so vulnerable with another person.

In her words,

“I can’t remember what it really feels like to open up and be so vulnerable with another person, tired of being so strong. I want to feel soft again. But the way the world is set up today.”

This comes after Toke called out her friends for not showing her support after a new movie she featured in was released.

The TV gal starred in the remake of Nollywood classic “Glamour Girls” which was released on Tuesday, June 24.

However, the movie was met with massive criticisms from movie lovers who claim it didn’t meet their expectations.

In an apparent reaction to the criticisms, Toke took to her Instastory to reveal that her friends didn’t show her support or praise her acting skills after the movie was released.

She added that none of them should expect any support from her when they need it because she would repay them in their own coin.

The 37-year-old TV host wrote,

“I’ve received more support from strangers than I have friends since glamour girls came out, Not mad or feeling entitled, just putting it out there so that when next your palm itches you to ask for my support on anything, remember you stayed silent when it was my turn. No more what will Jesus do, pls be guided.”