“I’m the landlady, I don’t have to rush” – Bobrisky responds to fans asking why he has not moved into his N400m mansion (video)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, has responded to those asking why he hasn’t moved into his mansion.

This comes after the 30-year-old transvestite unveiled the new mansion located in Lagos state which he claims is worth N400 million and threw a grand housewarming party to celebrate it.

However, some Lagos residents who passed in front of the house disclosed that the whole place is deserted and not even one air-conditioner has been installed in the property.

A video of the mansion was also shared online to show that the controversial crossdresser is yet to furnish and move into the house despite allegedly spending millions on a lavish housewarming party.

Bobrisky has now reacted to the comments in a video shared on his social media page. He assured fans that he is indeed the owner of the house so he doesn’t need to rush into it.

According to him, he has contracted an interior decorator to furnish the house to his taste and was billed N80 million for the furnishing alone because they would import the furniture.

He further stated that people shouldn’t rush him to move into his own house, while adding that he plans to move in before Christmas in December.

Watch him speak,