“I’m super proud of you” – Obi Cubana praises son, Alex, as he bags 10 awards at school

It was a proud dad moment for popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana, after his son, Alex, bagged 10 awards at his school, Day Waterman College.

The business magnate took to his Instagram page to praise his son for his exceptional performance in his studies.

He shared photos with his son at the Award day event and stated that he’s very proud of his academic prowess and that he deserves a vacation for the hardwork.

The Anambra-born businessman also appreciated his wife for doing a fine job with raising their children.

Obi Cubana captioned the photos,

“Award day; Proud dad!!!



Thanks @lush_eby for doing amazing job on the kids😍👍



10 awards!!!!🥁🪘



Alex I’m super proud of you my son!🤝 @roasted_toaster69



Year 8 done and dusted…..year 9 loading!



U deserve a super vacation nwa m!❤🤝



@tooo_furniture_royale proud uncle 💙”

A while ago, Obi Iyiegbu and his wife marked their 14th wedding anniversary and the lovebirds took to their respective social media pages to write lovely epistles about each other.

Sharing a loved-up video of the couple, Obi Cubana wrote, “It’s been 14 blissful years of spending my life with you baby m! Happy Wedding anniversary to us!”

Ebele also shared beautiful photos of herself with her husband, and opted for a long love note where she eulogized the “king to her heart” and her “knight in shining armour”.