Home NEWS I’m stunned – Biden reacts to assassination of ex-Japan Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe
NEWSNews Africa

I’m stunned – Biden reacts to assassination of ex-Japan Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe

by News
2 views
i’m-stunned-–-biden-reacts-to-assassination-of-ex-japan-prime-minister,-shinzo-abe

United States President, Joe Biden, has paid tribute to Shinzo Abe, a former Prime Minister of Japan, who was assassinated.

Abe was shot from behind on Friday while speaking at a campaign event in the western city of Nara.

The 67-year-old, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader, went into cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was announced dead.

Reacting to the sad news, Biden expressed shock over the assassination of Abe, describing it as a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him.

Biden said in a statement which partly read, “I’m stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend, Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning.

“He was a champion of the alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people.”

“I send my deepest condolences to his family.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Former Oyo Gov, Olunloyo Not Dead

I Won’t Probe Past Govts If Elected —...

Osun Students Dissociate From Governor Oyetola’s Endorsement, Describe...

“I have forgiven the killers and accepted the...

18-year-old suspect steals 16 Plasma TV sets worth...

2023: You’re only strong on social media –...

EPL: Kante missing as Chelsea release squad for...

Dennis desperate to join another club – Watford...

Peter Obi: Reno Omokri under fire as Nigerians...

EPL: Joe Aribo completes move to Southampton

Leave a Reply