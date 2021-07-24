“I’m sorry for being insensitive, never knew it was a case of domestic violence” – Singer, Barry Jay apologizes for his comment about video vixen, Bolanle

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay has apologized for the way he reacted to video vixen, Bolanle and her estranged husband, Lincon’s marriage crash.

It can be recalled that Lincon accused Bolanle of destroying their household items and sent her packing from their home.

Thereafter, he went on a social media rant about how he married her for clout and that he had a “good wife in South Africa”.

The news sent social media abuzz and singer, Barry Jhay, also reacted to the end of their barely 6-month marriage.

In a video shared online, Barry Jhay could be heard saying, “Bolanle wey everybody dey manage. E reach your turn, you marry am. Now you don chop breakfast”

His comment didn’t sit well with a lot of people and they called him out for being rude and insensitive to Bolanle’s plight.

Shortly after, photos and videos of Bolanle’s battered face surfaced online which proved that she was the victim in her marriage.

In an apparent reaction to the fact that Bolanle was physically assaulted by her ex-husband, Barry Jhay made a U-turn on his earlier statement, apologizing for being insensitive.

He wrote on his Instastories,

“I’m sorry for being insensitive. I sincerely apologize. I never knew it was a case of domestic violence. Nobody deserves to go through this. Not even the worst person on earth. I pray Bolanle heals from all of these. No real man batter a lady.”

See his post below,