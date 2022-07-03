Home ENTERTAINMENT “I’m so happy” – Funke Akindele gushes over career achievement amidst marriage crash
"I'm so happy" – Funke Akindele gushes over career achievement amidst marriage crash

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is thrilled to have received an invitation to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Class of 2022.

The thespian, who was nominated alongside well-known international talents like Caitriona Balfe, Jessie Buckley, and Reed Birney, shared the good news on her Instagram page.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded in 1927 and is the world’s preeminent movie-related organization. The Academy is known around the world for its annual Academy Awards, popularly known as “The Oscars.”

“Wow!!!! I’m so happy!!! Getting an invitation as a member of THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES (class of 2022) under the category of ACTORS, is such a BIG DEAL💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 I’m so honored!!”, Funke wrote on Instagram.

This comes days after Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, announced the end of their marriage.

JJC, via his Instagram page on Thursday morning, revealed that they are separated, while adding that the last two years have been extremely difficult for them.

“Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house”, he wrote in part.

However, until now, the mother of two has yet to react to the news of her husband’s crash.

