“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh takes pride in her parenting skill as she takes to social media to note she’s raising a son “daughters will be safe with”.
According to her, motherhood is an aspect she can never fail, adding that she’s intentional and doing all best to imbibe good morals and values in her son to make him grow into a perfect man.
The mother of one who noted that motherhood is a partnership between mums and God also shared few parenting tips with her followers to help them raise morally upright children for the benefit of the world at large.
In her words,
“Motherhood is one Area I can’t fail.. I Will never fail. I am intentional about it. Just like so many of you strong warriors, I learned on the Job…
“There is no Manual to being the best MUM… JUST BE Present, Patient, Loving, Not Toxic, intentional, and most especially knowing that THIS “MOTHERHOOD “ is a PARTNERSHIP between you and GOD.. Collaborate with GOD. I want the world to be a much better and safer place for women and Men too..”