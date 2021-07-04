Home WORLD NEWS I’m on Carnival Cruise Line’s first ship to set sail in over a year. Here are my first impressions on the vaccinated ship.
An aerial view of one of Carnival Vista's pools.

  • I’m aboard Carnival Vista, which is Carnival Cruise Line’s first ship to leave the US in over 16 months.

  • Within the first hours of arrival, I experienced how cruising has and hasn’t changed.

  • From boarding to buffet lines, here are my first impressions on the Carnival Vista.

  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

I’m aboard the Carnival Vista – Carnival Cruise Line’s first ship to set sail in out of the US more than 16 months.

A selfie of the author onboard the Carnival Vista cruise ship.

The fully vaccinated cruise leaves from Galveston, Texas, and makes stops in Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

The Carnival Vista cruise ship.

I arrived in Galveston and boarded the 1,055-foot-long ship on July 3. Here are my first impressions.

The deck on the Carnival Vista cruise ship.

The deck on the Carnival Vista cruise ship. Monica Humphries/Insider

Checking in and boarding the Carnival Vista was quick, smooth, and practically identical to the airport experience.

A cruise ship crew member checks my passport and my vaccination card before boarding the ship.

When I first stepped onto the ship, the bar was already packed, a DJ was blasting music, and it was clear people were thrilled to be cruising again.

A crowd gathered at the entrance of cruise ship.

Within an hour of boarding, people were dancing, exploring the ship’s casino, and a few even found the time to decorate their cabin doors.

Side-by-side images of a decorated cabin door and the cruise's casino.

A decorated cabin door and the cruise’s casino. Monica Humphries/Insider

The muster drill, which prepares passengers for an emergency, usually takes a good chunk of time on embarkation day. On this cruise, Carnival had small groups go through the drill, which decreased crowding and took just two minutes.

Cruise ship crew members show passengers how to properly put on a life vest during the muster drill.

Cruise ship crew members show passengers how to properly put on a life vest during the muster drill. Monica Humphries/Insider

I thought my 185-square-bedroom would feel cramped, but the king-sized bed was a game-changer.

An image and selfie inside the cruise ship cabin.

While some experiences – like the buffet – felt identical to pre-pre-pandemic cruising …

An image of the empanada station on the cruise ship.

… other elements on the cruise were quite different and there were reminders of COVID precautions sprinkled throughout the ship.

The screen above the pool shares COVID-related messages while dining areas have places to wash your hands before eating.

The screen above the pool shares COVID-related messages while dining areas have places to wash your hands before eating. Monica Humphries/Insider

If you have questions about cruising this summer or want to know what a certain experience aboard a ship is like post-vaccine, email me at mhumphries@insider.com.

The deck on the Carnival Vista cruise ship.

The deck on the Carnival Vista cruise ship. Monica Humphries/Insider

Read the original article on Insider

