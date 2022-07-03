Home NEWS I’m now Enugu Labour Party guber candidate – Chijioke Edeoga confirms
I'm now Enugu Labour Party guber candidate – Chijioke Edeoga confirms

The immediate past commissioner for environment in Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga has emerged the Labour Party governorship candidate in the State.

Edoga, who contested the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary election, confirmed the development to bioreports on Sunday.

Prior to the PDP primary election, he was strongly rumoured to be the aspirant to beat in the exercise, but it later went in favour of Barr. Peter Mbah.

However, news filtered in Saturday evening that Edoga had defected to Labour Party and picked the governorship ticket.

When our correspondent reached out to him on Sunday morning, he said, “yes, it’s true. I’m now the Labour Party governorship candidate.”

