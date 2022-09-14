I’m Not Sure People Sleep On Empty Stomach In Ghana – Agric Minister

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has trashed the reports that there is hunger in Ghana.According to the minister, although there is an increase in foodstuff, he believes no one in Ghana goes to bed on an empty stomach.

"It is not true that there is hunger in this country. Of course, when you go to England, there are people sitting by the roads who don't have food to eat, the same applies to Los Angeles and some countries and you have voluntary organizations feeding them.

“I am not sure you will find people here in Ghana sleeping with hunger, at least people eat and that doesn’t mean there is no food, there is but things have been expensive and it’s the same in other countries,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

READ ALSO: How An Actress And TV Presenter Sabotaged Roselyn Ngissah And Took Her Endorsement DealThe Minister has also stated that although the world was hit by a pandemic, Ghan stands firm in the supply of food. He has urged Ghanaians to stop complaining and appreciate the planting for food policy.

“It has done us more good. Planting for food and jobs is the best agric policy ever. It has given Ghana food autonomy,” he added.

