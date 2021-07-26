“I’m not begging you to love me” – Rita Edochie tells follower who said he is back to ‘loving’ her again

Veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie responded to a follower who for while, had stopped ‘loving’ her but is now back to loving her.

The actress shared a post of support for Nnamdi Kanu on her Instagram page and a follower who was impressed with the post, wrote in the comment section, “Now am back to love you again ma.”

To which Mrs Edochie responded, “Please I am no begging you. God’s love for me is enough.”

The actress lost support and admiration from many of her followers at the time she said will never forgive the late Ada Jesus for the things she said about her even after the sick comedienne at the time, asked for forgiveness before her death.

In late April, Nigerians berated the actress for sharing a throwback video of late comedienne. In the video, the late Ada Jesus threatened to kill a certain individual identified as Ken.

Sharing the video, Rita Edochie wrote, WHAT DO YOU CALL THIS ?

Some users then reacted as thus,

Preshy wrote,

She’s dead nah,allow her rest in peace…Jesus Christ😢,she asked for forgiveness already nah… allow her to rest in peace

Augusta wrote,

D poster are u really normal or u think is a movie.. Allow the dead to rest for God sake.. Delete this post

IFe wrote,

Now I truly believe that maturity is not by age, can you imagine a full grown-up woman acting like a baby….. Can you stop this MUMMY and move on with your life…. I swear to God what she said is totally bad and disgusting…. But as a mother and as a public figure you are not supposed to be talking about this till now