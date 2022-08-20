“I’m no longer affiliated with Chioma. Stop associating me with thing of the past” – Chioma’s alleged lover King Carter writes

Popular chef, Chioma’s alleged former lover, King Carter, has announced that he’s no longer affiliated with her.

Reports made the rounds a while ago that Chioma, who is Davido’s baby mama, was in a relationship with socialite King Carter following her split with Davido. At the time, photos and videos of them on vacation also surfaced online.

Well, taking to his Insta-stories on Friday, August 19, Carter described his relationship with the mother of one as a thing of the past.

According to him, he’s no longer affiliated with Chioma and warned the public to stop associating him with her.

In his words,

“Y’all should stop associating me with a thing of the past. l am no longer affiliated with chioma, there’s nothing between us. These blogs should stop calling me former inlaw, I am nobody’s Inlaw, never was an inlaw.”

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his ex-fiancée, Chioma Avril, are reportedly back together.

The singer’s aide, Gidiboy, stated this in an Instagram post while sharing a loved-up throwback video of the pair.

Gidiboy shared the video of the Assurance crooner and Chioma at a boutique and described them as “001 and 002”.

Curios fans then trooped to the comments to ask about the state of Davido and Chioma’s relationship.

Replying, Gidiboy noted that the pair have rekindled their love and are now back together.

“THEY ARE TOGETHER ❤️, forever to go”, he wrote.