i’m-moving-on:-ivorian-plus-size-model-eudoxie-yao-breaks-up-with-guinean-lover-grand-p

Eudoxie Yao took to her Facebook page on Saturday, July 24, with an announcement that she had parted ways with her Guinean lover, Grand P

The curvy plus-sized model christened ‘African Kim Kardashian’ did not make public the reason for their break up

Before parting ways, the two served couple goals on social media, however, Grand P’s height was always a topic of discussion

Heavily endowed West African beauty Eudoxie Yao recently revealed that she had parted ways with her Guinean lover, small-sized musician, Grand P.

The Ivorian curvy plus-sized model made the announcement through her Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, July 24.

Eudoxie Yao and lover Grand P during their happy days. Photo: @eudoxieyao/@grand_p_ambassadeur

However, Yao, christened ‘African Kim Kardashian’ did not make public the reason for their break up.

She wrote:

“Good evening my babies just to inform you that me and big P the relationship is over I’m moving on thank you.”

Prior to parting ways, the two served couple goals on social media, however, Grand P’s height was always a topic of discussion.

Grand P, whose real name is Moussa Sandiana Kaba, is said to have been born with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder that has affected his height.

He has an interest in politics and last year, he announced that he would vie for Guinea’s presidential seat come next general elections.

Solid relationship

When things were going good, Yao revealed she did not care what people told her online about her fiance because she is seriously in love with him.

Netizens described their relationship as a publicity stunt as the critics didn’t believe it was viable.

Yao, however, claimed their relationship was solid, adding that the stature of her fiance does not matter in their relationship.

