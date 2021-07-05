“I’m in trouble. My husband wants to leave me because we don’t have a boy.” – Distraught Nigerian Lady cries out.

A Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to share her marital dilemma in her bid to find a solution to her failing marriage.

According to the lady, her husband wanted a boy-child, she could only give him a girl…then the husband became distant and after a while, his distance led her into the arms of another man (an old friend). The real problem now is that she is pregnant for the other man and she does not know what to do.

Read her ordeal below ;

I’m in trouble. My husband wants to leave me because we don’t have a boy. Yes he’s Igbo fyi

I am in a fix at the moment. I don’t no what to do. I’m an Edo lady who married an Igbo man. Yes , he’s Igbo but I love him so much. We have been married for 5 years now and dated for 2 years. I aborted 2 times when we were dating. He said he wasn’t ready then. We have 2 daughters currently, when my husband sees it’s a girl he leave the hospital in anger and goes to drink with his friends, he doesn’t come home. His mom and dad and sisters don’t even come to visit nor send a name or show interest in child naming ceremony, because they expect a boy. From the hospital like this I hear them speak their language, I don’t understand much. I can tell they are disappointed in me. My family do support me well. I have been on google its not my fault I swear. It’s the last seeds from what I read. After a while My husband once made me abort the last baby at 11 weeks, we were in the us. I cried and cried. I love him so much and he takes good care of me. Because it was a girl. TCTLSS…. in fear of God fear of love.

My current issue



My husband has been so distant from me. I decided to have an affair with an old friend of mine who was around me. I was going through a lot then, I was so big due to my weight and all. my body was not the same at all. I cried and cried, We started having sex. I later found out I was pregnant I knew the Child was for him not my husband, but I decided to make love to my husband and make sure he cum in me. My issue now is this , I am 13 weeks now and I check the gender and it’s a boy. I don’t know if I should be happy , because now that I have a boy my husband will love me and cherish me. But I feel like I betrayed him. So many thoughts going on in my mind. I don’t know what to do.