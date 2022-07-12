Home NEWS I’m hungry – Jack Wilshere reacts to appointment as coach at Arsenal
I'm hungry – Jack Wilshere reacts to appointment as coach at Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has reacted to his appointment as Arsenal’s Under-18s coach.

Wilshere, who recently retired from playing football last week, was appointed as Arsenal’s Under-18s coach on Monday.

Reacting, Wilshere said it was a huge honour for him to become a coach at Arsenal, adding that he is hungry and cannot wait to help the young squad.

“It is a huge honour to have this role,” Wilshere told the club’s official website.

“It is no secret that I love this club. I love what we stand for and a big part of my life was spent in this academy, some of the best days of my life.

“‘This is a big opportunity for me and I’m ready. I am hungry and can’t wait to help these young players thrive and be the best they can be on and off the pitch.”

