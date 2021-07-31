“I’m glad I left the male gender” – Bobrisky reacts to report of man who messaged his girlfriend via Snapchat to announce his marriage to another woman

The report of a young man’s message to his girlfriend announcing his marriage to another woman stirred reactions on social media, with a number of people having things to say about the development.

According to a Twitter user who shared screenshots of the message which she claimed was sent to her friend, the said man told his girlfriend about his upcoming marriage to another woman via Snapchat.

The message reads,

“I don’t wanna be your enemy and still wanna be that your good friend you can always call on and talk to you who sure want the best for you in all you do. You’re a wonderful woman with a golden heart and I always want the best for you. I’ll be getting married this weekend, it’s heavy for me to say to you but I just but I just gotta let you know this is happening. Man proposes, God dispose. I don’t have the guts to call and tell you. But I’m sorry I’m telling you really late, find somewhere in your heart to forgive me sure see you later and we talk”.

As the message has elicited lots of reactions online, socialite and self acclaimed Male Barbie, Bobrisky also reacted to it and in doing so, mentioned that he’s glad that she left the male gender.

Sharing a screenshot of the message on her IG page, he wrote,