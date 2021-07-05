i’m-funnier-playing-female-characters-and-it’s-the-content-people-want-to-see:-comedian-zicsaloma-reveals

Popular Nigerian comedian, Zicsaloma in a recent interview revealed that even though he has not always been funny he started comedy in 2017

The comedian disclosed that he became extra with his career during the lockdown in 2020 because of COVID-19

Zicsaloma who mostly plays female characters also noted that he stuck to it because they go viral than others

Comedy in Nigeria is a goldmine and the industry keeps getting new talented faces with hilarious content on social media.

One of such people who broke into the limelight in recent times and steady getting his bills paid via online comedy is Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly called Zicsaloma.

Zicsaloma reveals why he started playing female characters

The young man, in an interview with TV host, Ebuka talked about his journey into the industry and why he stuck to playing female characters.

Lockdown and TikTok

Zicsaloma revealed that he started comedy in 2017 after getting off a singing competition show because he needed to keep his Instagram page going.

His big break however came during the lockdown in 2020 when he discovered TikTok even though he has not always been funny.

It was on TikTok he discovered some distinct qualities, like his facial expressions which crack people up in every video.

Playing female characters

The comedian noted that he realised after some time on the app that people related more with his videos where he played female characters, they found them funnier and he decided to build his content around it.

On how he deals with criticism, Zicsaloma said not everyone will accept his content but as long as he doesn’t portray his characters in a bad light and people keep wanting more of him, he will never dwell on negative comments.

Watch the clips below:

Zicsaloma becomes a landlord

Zicsaloma took to his Instagram page to show off his new home. This was barely two weeks after the skit-maker celebrated getting a new car.

He posted a photo of his new home which he accompanied with a caption:

“God made me a landlord in such a short time. I am forever thankful to God.”

Many fans reacted to the good news, pointing out that the comedy industry has proven to be lucrative.

