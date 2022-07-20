I’m disturbed by killing of religious figures – Buhari mourns slain Kaduna Catholic priest, Cheitnum

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese.

The Catholic Priest was murdered four days after gunmen abducted him.

Reacting to the incident in a statement by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari said he’s disturbed by murder of religious figure in the country.

The statement read: “I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country.

“The persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for my administration, because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises.”

The president reassured Nigerians of his commitment to security, adding that he has consistently made it a duty to regularly convene security chiefs to discuss these challenges and not allowing them to rest until a very effective solution is found to the disturbing security situation in the nation.

He stressed that the security of Nigerians is a priority to him and he is determined to crush these enemies of humanity with all the resources available.

Buhari extended his condolences to the family of the late Catholic priest and the Christian Association of Nigeria leadership in Kaduna State.