‘I’m disappointed’ — Gbaja decries card reader hitches, low turnout at Lagos LG polls – TheCable

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has expressed his disappointment at the technical issues experienced with card readers and the low turnout of voters at the LG polls in Lagos state.

Gbajabiamila made the observation after casting his vote at his polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, ward 014 on Mercy Eneli street, Surulere area of the state.

“I am not going to say I am impressed but the turn out is low; but what is more important is the peaceful nature of the election,” Gbajabiamila said.

“From what I have seen so far, there is no violence and people are conducting themselves orderly but would have wanted a larger turn out.

“I am very disappointed to hear that the card reader has technical issues which is like we are not there yet, but almost there.

“NEC is charged with the responsibility of electoral features, while NCC is charged with the responsibility of making sure our technological is improved with proper infrastructure. ”

TheCable had reported that some residents of the state said they had no knowledge of the election exercise while some others said they thought the election had been postponed.

Some other residents also explained that their apathy towards the election was borne out of disappointment with some elected politicians in their areas who had failed to fulfill their campaign promises.