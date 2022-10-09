‘I’m back on contraception – I’m not rushing for more kids’, says Frankie Essex

Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex gave birth to her twins, whom she shares with boyfriend Luke Love, in May and has since revealed to the world that they’ve named their little bundles of joy Logan and Luella.

In her exclusive column for OK!, Frankie’s discussed a range of topics in regards to motherhood – from her first social outing with the twins and a blackout at her home when they were just a few days old, to returning to the gym and her birthday “hitting different” as a result of her late mum not being around.

This week, Frankie shares that the twins have had their first colds, and that she’s back on her contraception again…

Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex is proud mum two three month old twins Luella and Logan

Joey’s doing Dancing On Ice! I’m so happy for Joey. I can’t wait to watch Dancing On Ice. It’s one of my favourite shows really and with all the colours, the twins will love watching it.

It’s quite exciting and it will be a nice cosy watch around Christmas. It’s nice for the twins to be here to watch Joey on the ice.

The twins had their first cold Luella caught a cold first, then Logan caught it after her. She’s still really snuffly but she’s still smiling. Luella’s not been able to have her bottle properly because she can’t breathe through her nose. And Logan’s eyes have been really watery.

Today they’re much better though. I didn’t give them Calpol yesterday or last night, and none today. So they’re different getting there. I’ve just been giving them Calpol and cuddles!

I have this snot sucker which is an absolute dream, and it’s the best invention ever. It’s by Snufflebabe and it’s brilliant. Best thing I’ve bought for colds, that’s for sure. It’s a little tiny tube and it doesn’t hurt them, and you suck from the other end and it sucks it all out.

It has a mesh thing in the tube so you don’t end up in your mouth.

I also read a tip on Instagram recently about putting Vapour rub on a babies’ feet underneath their socks or babygrow to help them breathe while they sleep, and that seemed to work.

Baby Logan has been full of a cold this week

I’m moving in with Chloe next week… for a month I’m moving to Chloe’s from my nans which is great as she’s only five minutes down the road [from Luke at the house]. My Bioreports’s house is a good half an hour drive, and it meant that when we went to see Luke, the babies were spending more time in the car than with their dad as they can’t go into the house at the minute because of all the dust.

I’m probably going to be at Chloe’s for a month because there’s so much work that still needs to be done and I still don’t have a kitchen, so the longer I can stay away the better really.

Chloe’s actually going to America filming her new show, so she won’t be there. Her daughter Madi will be there though for two weeks before she goes and sees her mum in LA. It’s quite good really for Madi, and we won’t be under Chloe’s feet. I’m quite pleased about that because I don’t want to feel like a burden to people, but Chloe’s absolutely fine with it.

Frankie’s going to move into cousin Chloe Sims’ house next week

I’ve had my implant put back in I had my implant put back in yesterday and it hurts so much! I did tell the doctor I have twins and that I’m carrying two car seats around, but my left arm, oh my god, where the cut is… it feels like it’s ripping. I keep forgetting it’s there.

I’ve got a big plaster and sterilised strip on it and I’ve got to keep it on for five days. Luckily I washed my hair on the day of the appointment.

You’re really fertile after having a baby so you should be really, really careful. My Bioreports fell pregnant with my uncle about two weeks after she had my mum!

Frankie admitted that her implant has been hurting since she got it put back in

I’ve had the implant before and it worked wonders because as soon as I came off it, I fell pregnant with these two little rascals.

Luke and I got a girl and a boy, so we don’t need to rush to have more. We just just enjoy the babies now… at least for the next three years anyway.

Queen inspired baby name If we had two girls, we would have named the other one Lilibet. Luella was the first girl’s name I loved. Then, for boys, we had Logan and Lucas.

I was gutted we couldn’t use Lilibet as no one I know has used the name, but Luella was a name I’d wanted forever.

When we knew we were having twins but we didn’t know the sexes, we were going through so many names.

