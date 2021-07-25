I’m a Warri boy who found fame in Lagos —RMD – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Against the backdrop of his 60th birthday celebration, famous actor and producer, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD has opened up about what he wants to do with his life now that he has crossed the 60 years milestone, saying that despite being a big dreamer, he never anticipated all he has achieved.

The legendary actor, writer, producer and lawyer while speaking during a chat #WithChude show discussed different aspects of his journey to fame, including; how he has dealt with slanderous remarks and transitions between journalism, politics, Law and Nollywood.

Starting out as a simple Warri boy who came to Lagos to hustle, RMD said he was never going to give up on his dreams. The talented actor revealed that despite being a big dreamer, he never anticipated all he has achieved in the past few decades.

“I didn’t see all of it. All I said to my mom, standing before her as she was crying was, ‘Mama, don’t worry. You go see me for television.’ I knew I wanted to be in that box. That’s all I wanted,” he said.

He recalled that he would later get more than he bargained for as he has somehow been in the headlines since 1989 when people peddled tales about him being a gold digger. The accusations began when he began dating the late Mrs. May-Ellen Ezekiel Mofe-Damijo, who was older than him and at the peak of her career as a journalist at the time.

RMD did not allow these challenges to get to him. In his words, “they have not given birth to the man that will make me feel inferior in this world.”

Though it was not a walk in the park, as the remarks intensified before their wedding, he, however, disclosed that he was held up by the words of a prominent businessman, late M.K.O. Abiola, who stood as a support system for him through these times.

“He said to me, ‘it is better that they wake in the morning, they are searching the papers to see what else you have done. Don’t be one of those who would go and search the paper to see what others are doing. So, make sure you give them stuff to think about every day,” he disclosed.

The veteran further unveiled the different parts of his career journey, discussing his journey into journalism, film, law and politics, with each stint being marked by such excellence and eminence that have left many envious.

Speaking on this transition, he said, “It was an attitudinal thing. I didn’t leave Delta State to come back with a chip on my shoulder. It was like it was done, dusted and that was it. And I transitioned into what I love to do without asking for handouts, without asking for any special treatment or anything.”

Despite his impressive 37-year career across multiple industries, RMD continues to remain humble. According to him, “I am just a simple Warri boy that came to Lagos and found some fame and I am grateful for it.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…