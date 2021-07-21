Home ENTERTAINMENT “I’m a huge fan” – Tonto Dikeh reaches out to Bobrisky’s former protégé-turned-enemy, James Brown
“I’m a huge fan” – Tonto Dikeh reaches out to Bobrisky’s former protégé-turned-enemy, James Brown

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has extended a hand of friendship to James Brown who is currently at war with her former best friend, Bobrisky.

It can be recalled that Tonto and Bobrisky were close buddies before they fell out and blocked each other on Instagram. Shortly afterwards, Bobrisky revealed that they fell out because he sprayed money on Tonto’s former friend turned enemy, Blessing Osom popularly known as Lady Golfer.

Since the fallout, Bobrisky has been hanging out with Lady Golfer and even attended her lavish birthday party, which held on July 17.

Well, Tonto Dikeh has also reached out to Bobrisky’s former mentee-turned-enemy, James Brown, after he disclosed that he is recovering from an ailment.

James Brown had taken to Instagram to share a video of him receiving treatment when Tonto reached out to him, saying she’s a huge fan and asked for his phone number.

