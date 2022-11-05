I’m A Celeb’s Sue Cleaver’s weight loss journey including shredding 3st ‘without strict rules’

She may be known for playing fan favourite Eileen Grimshaw on ITV’s Coronation Street but Sue Cleaver is set to embark on a new adventure as she prepares to enter the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Having spent over 22 years on the cobbles, the 59 year old soap star has become a familiar face to viewers up and down the country who have tuned in to see her character at the centre of some of the show’s most intense storylines.

And during her time on Corrie, the actress has also wowed fans in recent years after showing off the results of her new lifestyle.

Sue Cleaver has wowed fans after overhauling her lifestyle in recent years

(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Going from a size 16 to a size 12 back in 2019, the star lost three stone and is reported to have given her lifestyle an overhaul by adopting a Mediterranean diet full of nutritious food.

Given that a Mediterranean diet is typically high in foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, the diet has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes.

And while there are no strict rules when it comes to following a Mediterranean diet, followers are encouraged to limit their intake of certain foods and ingredients such as added sugar and processed meat.

Sue is said to have lost three stone after following a Mediterranean diet

(Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Speaking to Woman magazine at the time, a source said that “over-indulgence” had been Sue’s weakness but that adopting the diet had helped her change the way she sees food.

“Sue’s in her mid 50s so it was a no-brainer that cutting down on certain things was what she had to do,” they said.

“She’s in this for the long game and wants to live a long, happy and healthy life.”

And as the doting mum to son Elliot, who she shares with her ex husband, the source added that adopting a healthier lifestyle was an important thing to do for her family.

A source said that embarking on a lifestyle change was a “no brainer” for Sue

(Image: Pat Sullivan/Avalon/Getty Images)

“Losing the weight and keeping it off was not only important for Sue, but also the men in her life – her partner and son Elliot,” they added.

Sue, who has diabetes, was taken to hospital in 2011 after the condition led her to fall ill on the Corrie set while filming.

“Sue was looking pretty off at around 9am just as we were getting things ready for filming,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Sue has appeared as Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street since 2000

(Image: ITV)

“She informed them that she was having some kind of attack brought on by her diabetes and they agreed that that’s what it looked like.”

While impressive, this isn’t the only transformation that Sue has had through the years. In fact, back in lockdown in 2020 the soap star appeared on Lorraine where she debuted her bubblegum pink hair.

“It’s the only time when I thought ‘I can do what I want’,” she told the host. “Don’t worry I can wash it out,” she added.

