I’m A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas’ stunning Hertfordshire home with huge kitchen

As I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens, a new group of celebrities are getting used to life in the Australian jungle, three years after the show last went to Oz.

With celebrities including Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock and Boy George all giving up their home comforts to take on the show’s infamous Bushtucker trials, this year’s campmates have said goodbye to central heating and hello to camp beds.

And one of those leaving her lavish lifestyle behind is A Place In The Sun host Scarlette Douglas. Given that she spends much of her time visiting some of the best properties across the globe, it’s no surprise that 35 year old Scarlette’s own home is equally as swish.

I’m A Celeb star Scarlette Douglas has been busy renovating her home

The TV presenter gave her kitchen a very dramatic makeover

Earlier last year, the TV presenter revealed that she’d been giving her home a dramatic makeover and had been busy stripping their property back to its bare bones in order to transform it into her dream house.

Inside, one room that was the source of most of the renovation work was Scarlette’s kitchen which originally featured baby pink walls and orange wood cabinets.

However, after putting her own stamp on the property, the I’m A Celeb star has transformed the room into a chic space which features matte charcoal cabinets and hanging green plants.

The kitchen features a series of matt black cabinets and a wall of built-in appliances

Having teamed up with Howdens, the room has an incredibly modern feel thanks to its deep grey cabinets and its dark marble tiles.

The simplistic room also has a series of matte black fittings and has an entire wall made up of built-in appliances including a cooker, pantry drawer and a fridge.

To give the kitchen some colour, Scarlette has draped some vine leaves over the main light installation and has chosen a selection of plants to keep in the window.

Elsewhere, this monochrome colour scheme flows throughout the house and the living room area features bright white walls and contrasting black curtains.

The living room area features a stunning white sofa

In the centre of the room is a round grey pouffe which doubles up as a coffee table and can be seen being used to home various books.

As well as this, the room has a large white sofa which is decorated with a series of pink and gold scatter cushions to match a gold coloured plant that is positioned in the corner of the space.

In keeping with the brightness of the room, there is a large mirror, ideal for reflecting any additional light and for Scarlette to film snippets for her TV appearances.

The home is decorated with a monochrome colour palette throughout

Meanwhile, the hallway into the kitchen and living rooms is equally as modern and features a window style mirror which Scarlette occasionally uses to take pictures of her stunning outfits.

In one picture, the TV personality inadvertently gave fans a peek inside her lavish hallway area and revealed that it features a series of off white walls, a matte black industrial style radiator and even has a matte black light switch.

But as she gets used to life in the jungle, things may get awkward for Scarlette after tweets of her slamming former Health Secretary, and fellow campmate, Matt Hancock emerged last week.

