I’m A Celeb’s most disastrous trials from Helen Flanagan to Anne Hegerty

Some people call it the best time of the year when the beloved I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV. And for a valid reason.

This year, the first instalment of the show had a big audience of 9.1mil, with a peak of 10.3 million. Last year’s launch had 8 million viewers, with a peak of just over 9 million.

And the favourite part of the show for many viewers are the tough Bushtucker challenges.

Delving through the data from the past 20 years shows that former soap actor Adam Thomas currently stands victorious in the greatest number of trials completed after his appearance in season 16 found him competing in a record-breaking 12 Bushtucker challenges.

Matt Hancock has gone through 3 trials so far

(Image: James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

But there are also contestants who couldn’t complete their Bushtucker challenges due to several different reason.

Do you remember who they are?

Natalie Appleton

Contestant Natalie Appleton leaves the jungle camp

After being nominated for so many Bushtucker Trials already, Natalie Appleton had finally given up in the Slither River trial.

In the trial, Natalie had to release 10 buoys attached to a rope in the freezing cold water filled with snakes and eels.

Natalie was already weak from not eating enough so she only managed to win one star before giving up.

Squealing in the freezing water, she said: “I’m too dizzy, I’m going to faint. I’m really light headed. I’m really sorry everybody.”

Scott Henshall Scott Henshall shocked everyone at home when he quit Jungle Boogie after only winning one star.

In order to win meals for camp, Scott had to wear a pair of plastic trousers and dance to disco songs. All whilst being showered with critters.

The fashion designer only lasted one track before he bailed on the trial screaming: “I don’t dance and I hate bugs!”

Gillian McKeith

Gillian McKeith fainted several times on I’m A Celebrity 2010, and needed oxygen twice

Nutritionist Gillian McKeith became the public’s favourite vote in 2010 and was forced to face a number of horrific trials.

Due to her squeamish nature she couldn’t handle some of them, which meant that she didn’t always bring back as many stars as her campmates hoped.

One of the trials she walked away from was the Dreaded Digger, where she was told that creepy crawlies would be dumped on her head.

After bailing on the challenge, she told hosts Ant and Dec: “It’s just too much”.

Gillian also made television history when she fainted on live TV after being told she was voted to do the next trial.

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan was prone to freaking out while on the show

(Image: ITV / Rex Features)

Corrie star Helen Flanagan was prone to freaking out during her challenges.

So naturally everyone wanted to vote for her in the Bushtucker Trials.

However, her campmates weren’t too happy when she stopped bringing back any stars for camp.

In one of the trials Helen was locked in a crate filled with horrible critters and, within just five seconds, she already begged Ant and Dec to let her out.

She also quit the Rodent Run trial before it even started because she claimed that she “couldn’t be bothered any more”.

Iain Lee

Iain Lee couldn’t finish the Temple of Gloom challenge

(Image: ITV)

Things got too much for Iain Lee when he quit halfway through the Temple of Gloom.

The Bushtucker Trial saw him head down into a tank full of water trying to make his way through the chambers using air pockets to breath.

After several attempts, Iain couldn’t do it any more and decided to bow out.

Iain started to get really emotional knowing that he’d let his campmates down by not winning any meals.

Anne Hegerty Viewers felt guilty voting for Anne after her break down in the Montrous Monoliths trial.

During the trial Anne had to undo padlocks whilst being covered in slime and fish guts. Anne tried her best to win as many stars as she could but after only gaining two she broke down in tears and decided to quit.

Anne’s bravery in the jungle inspired so many people at watching at home, including The National Autistic Society who were so proud of how far she came.

-:

Click here for today’s top showbiz news

I’m A Celeb stars before fame from Mike Tindall’s hair to Sue Cleaver’s transformation Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split after three months together

Neighbours is back! Streaming giant Amazon resurrects hit soap after shock axing

Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–