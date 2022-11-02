I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock’s family life from explosive affair to new love Gina Coladangelo

Many were surprised when former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was named as one of the contestants in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Not only because of his political background, but also because of the public affair he had with his colleague and old friend, Gina Coladangelo.

Mr Hancock, 47, married Martha Hoyer Millar, an osteopath, in 2006. They have a daughter and two sons together and one of their children is adopted. The family lived in Little Thurlow in his West Suffolk parliamentary constituency, where Matt’s parliamentary career started.

Mr Hancock was the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2018 to 2021, and as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in 2018 for six months. During the COVID lockdowns, he was the one in charge of social distancing restrictions and deciding what people could and could not do.

On 25 June 2021, it was revealed that Hancock had breached his own COVID-19 social distancing restrictions with Gina Coladangelo, an adviser in the Department of Health and Social Care with whom he was having an affair.

This was revealed after CCTV images of him kissing and embracing her in his Whitehall office on 6 May were published in The Sun newspaper.

Although having support from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Hancock decided to resign from his parliamentary position on 26 June.

Hancock and Coladangelo first met at Oxford University while volunteering at a student radio station.

Speaking to Dragons’ Den star Steve Bartlett about their relationship on his podcast, he explained: “I’ve known Gina for more than half of my life and we first actually worked together on student radio back in the Oxford days. So, we spent a lot of time together, ironically, trying to get me to be able to communicate in a more emotionally intelligent way.”

The couple is reportedly still together and Matt and Martha separated in 2021 following the announcement of the affair.

“Of course, I regret the pain that that’s caused,” Hancock said of their affair.

“Doing that in public is incredibly painful but I fell in love with someone.

Matt Hancock will join the jungle at a later date

“Anybody knows how difficult it is ending a relationship and we [he and Martha] have six children. It’s tough. But Gina and I love each other very deeply. Seven, eight months later. It gets a bit easier with time.”

Sources close to Matt said: “Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so it’s an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.

Matt Hancock is hoping to bring awareness to dyslexia while in the jungle

“Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.”

He will be a late addition to the ITV show, which returns to Australia this year and will star Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott, ex-rugby star Mike Tindal l, singer Boy George and reality star Olivia Attwood, among others.

