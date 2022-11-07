I’m A Celeb’s Jill Scott’s love life off screen with stunning partner Shelly Unitt

She may be known for helping England’s Lionesses take home the Euro 2022 trophy, but I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here contestant Jill Scott is swapping her football accolades for those all important camp stars.

Alongside the likes of Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock and Chris Moyles, Jill is trading in her home comforts for the Australian jungle as she embarks on an adventure filled with insects, camp beds and adrenaline fuelled challenges.

But as she puts her nerves to the test, the 35 year old will be away from beloved partner Shelly Unitt for up to three weeks, having told reporters at Brisbane Airport that she’d miss her family during her time on the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star Jill Scott said that’d she’d miss her partner Shelly Unitt while in the jungle

So, who exactly is Shelly and how did she and Jill meet? Let’s take a peek at what we know…

With 37 year old Shelly being the younger sister of former England footballer Rachel Unitt, it’s thought that Jill and Shelly, 37, met through the sport.

Together the pair’s six year long relationship has gone from strength-to-strength, with Jill and Shelly announcing their engagement in March 2020.

Jill and Shelly got engaged in March 2020 and now own a coffee shop together

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, midfielder Jill shared a snap of Shelly drinking a cup of coffee while wearing a sensational engagement ring.

The post was captioned: “The best coffee so far [ring and heart emoji]”, leading fans to flood the footballer’s comments with messages of congratulations.

Since then, the loved-up couple have become business partners and opened a coffee shop called Boxx2Boxx in Manchester in April 2021.

Jill regularly shares snaps of her and Shelly on Instagram, including on their sun-soaked holidays

And while Jill may not be able to man the coffee shop during her time Down Under, it’s clear that Shelly and the team at Boxx2Boxx will be cheering her on, with a sign positioned outside of the store encouraging its customers to vote for the pro while in the jungle.

Over on her Instagram, Jill regularly shares snaps alongside Shelly and the pair recently enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday to Split in Croatia.

Sharing a series of snaps from the trip, the I’m A Celeb campmate gave fans a glimpse inside the couple’s trip which featured night time paddle boarding sessions, snorkeling and relaxing days at the beach.

Shelly was in the crowd to watch Jill and her fellow Lionesses take home the Euro 2022 trophy

Shelly has also been there to support Jill throughout her career on the pitch prior to her announcing her retirement earlier this summer.

Back in July, Shelly was in the crowd alongside Jill’s family at Wembley where she saw the Lionesses win the Euro 2022 finals against Germany.

As she celebrated the epic victory, Jill shared various snaps of her loved ones, including one snap alongside Shelly, and wrote: “I have too much love for these humans! MY TEAM! “The best memories are the ones we make together” WE ONLY WENT AND WON [trophy emoji]”.

