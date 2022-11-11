I’m A Celebrity’s Kiosk Kev’s very different job and real name away from the show

After two years in Wales, 11 new contestants are getting to grips with life Down Under after heading into this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

But while the likes of Mike Tindall and Jill Scott, alongside newbies Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh, may be navigating the new experience in the Australian outback, for some crew members, being on I’m A Celeb is an annual occurrence rather than a once in a lifetime trip.

Since joining the show back in 2018, Kiosk Kev has been known for fronting the Dingo Dollar challenge which got a makeover this year and is now known as Deals on Wheels.

On-screen, the TV star is known for being a man of very few words as he hands out well-deserved treats to campmates.

But away from the hit ITV show, Kiosk Kev, whose real name is Mark Herlaar, is no stranger to reality TV and has previously appeared in the programme Australian Survivor where he attempted to navigate life on an isolated island.

During his time on the show, Mark went by the nickname ‘Tarzan’ and lasted 11 days on the island before being voted out.

Kiosk Kev is played by lime farmer and reality TV star Mark Herlaar

However, the TV personality returned to the show in 2020 as he took part in an all-star edition of the programme and was voted out after 46 days.

Elsewhere, Mark is a lime farmer and opened up his own business called Manifest Kombucha after losing revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At £3 per bottle, Mark and his family sell 16 varieties of kombucha – which is a fermented drink made of tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast.

Away from the ITV show, Mark runs Manifested Kombucha where he sells various varieties of the fermented drink

Away from his multiple jobs, Mark has been married to his wife for over 30 years and in 2019 the pair celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.

Gushing over his wife on Instagram, Mark explained that “we have actually been longer married than we were single” before telling Natalie that he “couldn’t imagine it any other way”.

Together, the pair share two children called Joel and Katelyn and are grandparents to seven – all of whom live on Mark’s two farms.

Mark’s two farms are family affairs and his wife, two children and seven grandchildren live across the sites

Taking to Instagram to comment on his return to the show, Mark explained that he was “loving” being back and that he was especially keen on his new Outback Shack.

“So glad to be back on the film set of the Amazing I’m a celebrity get me out of here UK . As kiosk Kev . Love playing the part of the very cranky but lovable character Kiosk Kev,” he wrote.

“Wishing you a very exciting time over the next week’s and I’ll be doing my best to keep the camp mates In treats .. I’m loving the new kiosk on wheels ..”

