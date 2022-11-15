I’m a Celebrity: Who is Matt Hancock’s partner Gina Coladangelo?

November 15, 2022 – 19:30 GMT

Phoebe Tatham

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has entered the Australian jungle – we take a look at his relationship with Gina Coladangelo following their very public affair

Ex-health secretary Matt Hancock entered the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle last week.

SEE: Who is Matt Hancock’s ex-wife Martha? Everything you need to know

And since his shock entrance, the former politician has been subjected to a whole host of gruesome bushtucker trials – we’re talking fish eye tacos and snake-filled coffins…

WATCH: Matt Hancock makes his I’m A Celeb debut – and Seann Walsh can’t contain his shock

Why did Matt Hancock resign? The politician, 44, was forced to resign as a minister after he breached social distancing guidelines by kissing a female colleague in Whitehall. At the time, Matt had been living at home with his wife of 15 years, Martha, and their three young children.

Matt resigned in 2021

MORE: Olivia Attwood breaks silence on pregnancy rumours following shock I’m A Celeb exit

RELATED: Matt Hancock’s family’s thoughts on him taking part in I’m a Celebrity revealed

The news broke in June 2021 after The Sun published CCTV footage of Matt kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo. After facing severe pressure to resign, the former health secretary eventually stepped down from his role. In a statement, he said: “I owe it to the people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

Who is his new girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo? Matt and Gina first met during their time at Oxford University, when the duo got stuck in with student radio. Their paths crossed again in 2020 when Matt hired Gina as a non-executive director at the Department of Health.

At the time of their affair, Gina was married to Oliver Tress – the multi-millionaire founder of lifestyle retailer, Oliver Bonas. The businessman attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire before completing an anthropology degree at Durham University.

Gina shares three children with Oliver Tress

Gina and Oliver tied the knot in 2009 before welcoming three children. In 2015, the family relocated from Clapham Junction to Wandsworth where they lived with a live-in nanny.

After the affair was exposed, Gina stepped down from her Health Department director role and split with her husband.

As of November 2022, Matt and Gina are still very much loved up. Speaking to Steven Bartlett on his The Diary of a CEO podcast, the former politician gushed: “I’ve known Gina for more than half of my life. And we first actually worked together on student radio back in the Oxford days. And so we spent a lot of time together, ironically, trying to get me to be able to communicate in a more emotionally intelligent way.

The duo met at university

“And we fell in love. And that’s something that was completely outside of my control. And of course, I regret the pain that that’s caused and the very, very, very public nature.

“Anybody who’s been through this knows how difficult it is, how painful it is doing that in public is incredibly painful, but I fell in love with someone.”

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

–