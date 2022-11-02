I’m A Celeb: Why Boy George is allowed to wear a special outfit in camp

There’s not long to go now until this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicks off on ITV.

The 2022 series will see the celebrities return to the Australian jungle for the first time in two years, and it seems producers have pulled out all the stops with this year’s cast.

Among those hoping to be crowned jungle royalty is 80s pop icon Boy George, who has already garnered attention thanks to his personalised outfit.

While the campmates have always sported khaki outfits over the years, in promo shots for this series, the singer, 61, wore a special hat and had red spots across his shirt.

Boy George has a unique outfit for this year’s series of I’m A Celeb

After fan speculation as to how or why he got a special privilege, it turns out that the reason for his standout outfit is down to nothing more than the fact he asked.

A show source told Metro that Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, enquired as to whether he could customise the garment for the promotional shoot, and ITV said yes.

It seems uniform has always been at the forefront of the singer’s mind, as in 2016 he turned down the opportunity to head on the show due to the clothes the campmates wear.

“There would be serious clothing restrictions in the jungle”, he said, adding that he would have to get “certain hats made” and “couldn’t get over the food.”

Compared to the rest of his campmates, Boy George certainly stands out

He’s been turning heads since he arrived in Australia in a lion mask

That’s not all, just six months ago, whilst appearing on Saturday Night Takeaway to perform his hit Culture Club song Karma Chameleon, he was asked by presenters Ant and Dec what the song’s title actually means.

To this, the singer joked: “It means I never have to say ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here.” He then added: “Unless you do a vegan version and then I’m in.”

However, his change of heart has inspired him to win over the public and take home the crown.

He said: “I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture.

The singer previously shunned the show, but he’s now hoping to be crowned king of the jungle

“King of the jungle, how fabulous would that be? I want to be the Harry Redknapp of my generation!”

There’s set to be a twist as soon as this year’s celebrities enter the jungle as they will still be split into two teams as usual, but this time the power will be in the viewers’ hands as to who goes where.

If that wasn’t enough, rather than just going to separate parts of the camp, the so-called VIPs (Very Isolated People) will be shipped off to another island altogether – and the vote’s already open.

Those who are voted to be VIPs will spend their first night stranded on the island as they face the first trials of the series.

