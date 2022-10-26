I’m A Celeb stars arrive in Australia including Chris Moyles, Olivia Attwood and Sue Cleaver

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to make a welcome return to screens in a matter of weeks, and celebrities have already started arriving in Australia ready for their stint in the jungle.

The flagship ITV reality show is heading back to Australia this year for the first time since the pandemic, and it’s happening a little earlier than usual, with The Sun revealing that the launch show will air on Sunday 6 November.

The show has been brought forward to allow room for the 2022 World Cup to be shown later in the month.

Chris Moyles, 48, was the first celebrity to arrive in Australia, with the radio presenter looking relaxed as he made his way out of the airport.

Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles was the first celebrity to touch down in Australia

(Image: Reach PLC/Tim Merry)

When asked by Mirror if he’s looking forward to his time Down Under, Chris shared: “It should be nice, fingers crossed anyway.”

He added: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m A Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

Olivia Attwood Arriving not long after Chris was Olivia Attwood, 31, who found fame on ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2017.

She cut a casual figure in black jogging bottoms and a matching crop top, and wore a hoodie tied round her waist. Olivia sported thick framed glasses and a Chanel tote bag as she made her way through Brisbane airport.

Olivia Attwood was the second celeb to arrive in Oz

Olivia appeared in her element ahead of the 2022 series

(Image: Mirror)

Become an OK! VIP and get all of our exclusive interviews, videos and stunning photo shoots sent straight to your inbox every week!

You’ll receive an email with stories exclusive only for OK! VIP members, including celebrity house tours, baby reveals, wedding snaps and so much more!

What are you waiting for? Sign up here

Sue Cleaver Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver has become the third star to land Down Under ahead of their entry to the jungle.

Prior to her arrival in Australia, a source told The Sun: “Sue is a very much-loved Street legend and the bosses are delighted to have her as part of the line-up this year.

“She will be a brilliant addition, and is looking forward to really pushing out of her comfort zone and challenging herself in the jungle.”

The Corrie star appeared to give the nod to her upcoming jungle stint in a leopard print top and baseball cap

(Image: REX/Shutterstock)

Owen Warner Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has landed in Australia ahead of the new series, with the 23 year old, who played Romeo Nightingale on the show, teasing a possible romance in the jungle.

Owen, who previously dates Steph Davis, told reporters at Brisbane airport he’s “up for romance” in the Aussie jungle.

Owen Warner has become the latest celeb to land in Australia

(Image: Reach)

A whole load more celebrities are set to follow Olivia, Chris and Sue out to Australia, with famous faces such as Boy George and Loose Women’s Charlene White rumoured to be heading into the jungle.

Former rugby ace Mike Tindall, 44, is said to be getting prepared for bushtucker trials too, making him the first ever Royal to sign up for the ITV reality show. Mike is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, 41, who she shares three children with.

And while his appearance in the series has not been confirmed by ITV, a source told The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

Mike Tindall is said to be heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

(Image: Getty Images)

Former Lioness Jill Scott is also believed to be preparing to appear on the show

(Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Another sports star believed to be ready to enter the I’m A Celeb jungle is retired Lioness Jill Scott, 35.

A TV insider told The Sun that Jill was a “natural choice” when it came to reaching out to members of the Lioness squad to see who would be interested in entering the I’m A Celeb jungle.

-



I’m A Celebrity sees second star arrive Down Under ahead of 2022 series I’m A Celebrity countdown begins as first star lands in Australia ahead of show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! start date ‘unveiled’ and it just weeks away

Maura Higgins and Joey Essex enjoy steamy kiss as they leave Pride of Britain together

To read the very best of today’s OK! content from breaking news to Royals and TV – CLICK HERE Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–