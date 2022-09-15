‘I’m 100x Better Than I Was 3 Years Ago’ – Tems Reveals

Young Nigerian musician, Temilade Openiyi who is widely known as Tems has acknowledged the fact that she is now a better musician than before.The award-winning musician made this known in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post was a straightforward one and it reads;

“Btw I never stopped producing. I just wasn’t ready to share it. I told @GuiltyBeatz give me all the beats that I will NEVER do in this life. And the result was IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE.

My Debut Album is packed with my production. And I’m 100x better than I was 3 years ago.”

Days ago, Tems made headlines as she cheered and encouraged her female colleagues in the music industry after she won the BET award.

Tems won Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards in the US. This year’s BET Award ceremony honoring Black excellence in music, entertainment, and sports took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote;

“I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it @Asa_official @Omawumi @TiwaSavage @yemialadee @OfficialWaje @SympLySimi @OfficialNiniola“.

“@amaarae @Gyakie_ @ayrastarr @faveszn @TeniEntertainer When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that Love lives on this side. As we show the world how it’s done.”

And if I missed any messages it is definitely unintentional. I don’t take your kind words and support for granted. Sending you all love today because you DESERVE it. Love always”.

