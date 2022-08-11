ilorin-court-remands-31-year-old-man-over-alleged-n3.3m-diversion

A 31-year-old Amedari Halilu Bala from Okengwe in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, is now in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ilorin over alleged diversion of N3.3million.

Justice I.A.Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court ordered the remand of the suspect on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital.

The remand order was sequel to Bala’s arraignment by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on one count charge of criminal diversion of funds contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 309 of the same Penal Code.

The charge reads: “That you, Amedari Halilu Bala, on or about 1st day of July 2022 at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did dishonestly convert to your personal use, the sum of N3,300,000, property of Abdullahi Bello and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 309 of the same law”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola urged the court to fix a trial date for the prosecution to prove its case and remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending trial.

Justice Yusuf in a short ruling granted the prayer of the prosecution counsel and adjourned to August 18, 2022 for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.