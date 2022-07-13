“I’ll only marry a virgin from Israel” – Veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba says (Video)

Seasoned Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, has revealed his ideal woman as the search for a wife for him continues.

It would be recalled that popular clergyman and philanthropist, Apostle Chibuzor promised to find a wife for Aguba and sponsor their wedding.

Giving an update on the search for a spouse for the veteran actor in a video making the rounds online, Apostle Chibuzor disclosed that while a widow has agreed to marry Aguba, he’s insisting he wants to marry only a virgin.

“I spoke to women, widows who also live in the OPM estate but non showed interest in marrying the actor, except for one. She is a widow and single mom and she agreed to stay with him and to bear children for him, but he refused and said he wants a virgin”. Apostle Chibuzor said.

However, while the preacher was still speaking, the actor chimed in, saying that his bride must be a virgin from Israel.

Watch him speak below,



Kenneth Aguba’s spec has stirred reactions from netizens. See some comments as you scroll,

An Instagram user @ify_imperial wrote, “Wahala, see man weh we dey plan to do go fund me for 😂😂 he come get high taste 😂😂



omo mk we sha just hold our money oo 😂😂😂”.

@hayorsamuel, “He dey find Mary or Martha…the sisters of Lazarus 🚶🏽‍♂️”.

@discreet_fun_massage wrote, “Yeah its very okay to have choice so Sir. May you find o. Hmmmn. To me virgin doesnt mean she will be a good wife tho”.