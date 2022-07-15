I’ll not leave any inheritance for my children – President Buhari declares

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is leaving not any inheritance for his children beyond the training and education he gave them.

Buhari made the statement in Daura, Katsina as he implored parents to inculcate right values in children, including the fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

In his words; “I was locked up for more than three years, after leading the country. At that point, I realised and I told my children that your net worth is what is in your head, not what you have acquired in life.

My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting first degree.

They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated.

We should ensure the children get proper education. The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs. We don’t have jobs in government anymore. With technology, governments are becoming more smaller, nimble and efficient.

Emphasis should now be on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology. During the Covid-19, we asked all level 12 downward to stay at home, and surprisingly the systems worked effectively.”