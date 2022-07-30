Home NEWS I’ll never retire from playing football – Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows
NEWSNews Africa

I’ll never retire from playing football – Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows

by News
0 views
i’ll-never-retire-from-playing-football-–-zlatan-ibrahimovic-vows

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has declared that he will never retire from playing football.

Ibrahimovic said this while addressing his fans on Instagram live.

The Swedish star is recovering from the surgery he had on his knee after the Scudetto win.

The 40-year-old was asked when he would retire, to which he responded: “Never.

“When I do, football, then he will be dead,” he added.

Ibrahimovic then got Paris Saint-Germain’s Gigio Donnarumma involved while he was on a plane back from Japan with his teammates after a preseason tour.

The two joked and made fun of each other, with Ibrahimovic calling him ‘Naso’ (nose) and telling him to relax.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Community Shield: Gaurdiola names funny player in Manchester...

EPL: Manchester United release official squad numbers for...

Transfer: Barcelona reveals what will happen if De...

EPL: Arsenal confirms new captain ahead of Sevilla...

Youth group begs INEC to extend PVC registration...

Stop acting like you’re running for CAN President...

Gov. Bello sacks DG SDGs, suspends Chairman, Niger’s...

Nigeria must not go down – Enenche, Peter...

What Peter Obi, Okowa’s wife said at Pastor...

Delta: Dafinone joins Okpe monarch in 16th coronation...

Leave a Reply