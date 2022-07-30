I’ll never retire from playing football – Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has declared that he will never retire from playing football.

Ibrahimovic said this while addressing his fans on Instagram live.

The Swedish star is recovering from the surgery he had on his knee after the Scudetto win.

The 40-year-old was asked when he would retire, to which he responded: “Never.

“When I do, football, then he will be dead,” he added.

Ibrahimovic then got Paris Saint-Germain’s Gigio Donnarumma involved while he was on a plane back from Japan with his teammates after a preseason tour.

The two joked and made fun of each other, with Ibrahimovic calling him ‘Naso’ (nose) and telling him to relax.