I’ll Kiss A Goat For ¢50 Than Afia Schwarzenegger For ¢1 Billion – Actor, Sumsum Ahuofe

Afia Schwarzenegger undoubtedly has many adversaries, and it is well known that Kumawood actor, Sumsum Ahuofe is one of the people who dislike her.Sunsum Ahuofe in a recent interview he granted on TV did not hold back in expressing his contempt against Afia Schwarzenegger.

Sumsum Ahuofe admitted to fellow actor Okomfour Kolege that if he had to choose between Afia Schwarzenegger and a goat, he wouldn’t hesitate to go with the latter.

According to him, if given the choice between kissing Afia Schwarzenegger, for $1 billion and a goat for $5, he would choose the goat.

Netizens have expressed worry over Sumsum Ahuofe’s comments as they allude to the fact that Afia Schwarzenegger will certainly respond to it and it will not be pleasant at all if she comes for him.

In other news, outlandish Ghanaian actor and socialite, Nana Tornado has berated her major adversary, Afia Schwarzenegger over the lawsuit against a media organization, UTV, and their CEO, Fadda Dickson by the Ashanti Regional Chairman for NPP, Wontumi.

Afia Schwarzenegger said that she did not need to work for Chairman Wontumi because they had a romantic relationship at one point.

Many Ghanaians have criticized Nana Ama McBrown and UTV for their move of hosting Afia Schwarzenegger.

Following the public reprimand, UTV, under the leadership of Fadda Dickson, issued a formal apology to Chairman Wontumi for the harm to her reputation on July 14, 2022.

“Management of Despite Media would like to render a sincere and unreserved apology to Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi for comments made in respect of him on the 9th of July 2022 edition of United Showbiz.

“It was not the intent of the station and its management to bring the hard-earned reputation of Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako into any disrepute. We sincerely apologize for any harm or inconvenience caused to Mr. Antwi Boasiako.” Part of the letter read.

Following this development, Nana Tornado has called out Afia Schwarzenegger on social media blaming her for being the main cause of UTV’s current predicament, who has been leaking a string of damning information ever since the rumor first surfaced, and she also carries bad luck.

