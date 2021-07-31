Home NEWS Ikwerre people should allow others produce next Rivers governor in 2023 – Peterside
Ikwerre people should allow others produce next Rivers governor in 2023 – Peterside

The former Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has called on the people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers State to allow other regions of the state produce the next governor in 2023.

The Ikwerre people will be completing a 16-year rule of the state in 2023 when the tenure of the incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike, expires.

Speaking during an interview in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, Peterside said it is time for other parts of the state to be given the chance to produce the next governor to promote “unity”.

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in 2015, while noting that competence should remain a principle in choosing a leader, also said a method whereby people from different parts of the state are allowed to taste power must be created.

“Ideally, my brothers from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality should allow people from other parts of Rivers State take a chance or a shot at the governorship seat.

“That does not deny them the chance of aspiring for the office of Governor of Rivers state. But to accommodate others it’s only right and fair that other parts of the state should be given a chance,” he said.

