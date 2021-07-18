ikpeazu-commissions-stadium-named-after-him-in-abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has commissioned a mini stadium built and named after him by the member representing Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Darlington Nwokocha.

Speaking as a special guest, Ikpeazu at the 53rd birthday celebrations of the federal lawmaker in his hometown, Umungalagu, Eziama Nvosi, Governor Ikpeazu disclosed that aggressive road construction works will take place this coming dry season, adding that the Obikabia – Umueńe road will be completed.

He called on the people of the state to be patient with his government as he was poised to touch every part of the State.

The Abia Governor stressed that moving from one political party to another is not the solution but providing quality representation for the people and assured that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ikpeazu further used the medium to direct the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) to commence fencing of the Mbato Secondary School, Umungalagu, Eziama Nvosi in Isialangwa South Local government Area to give it a befitting look and enhance security in the school.

He, however, commended Darlington Nwokocha on his laudable and people-oriented achievements since assumption of office as member representing Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency in the National Assembly.

Similarly, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has commended the member representing Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency, Hon Darlington Nwokocha for identifying with the people through quality representation and massive empowerment.

Speaking at the event, the Abia Assembly Speaker said that the federal lawmaker has taken legislative representation to a new height by not only concentrating on the making of laws but also attracting and executing laudable projects for the immediate benefit of the people.

In the meantime, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed concern at the current exchange of political brickbats by politicians and groups over who succeeds him in 2023.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Governor Ikpeazu made it clear that he is still in charge of the State and will not be stampeded out of office by people who want to alter the natural order of things.

He said while the Governor appreciates the rights of persons and groups to canvas for their political ideas and preferences, he warned that timing is critical in those permutations and that there could only be one Governor at a time.

He appealed with politicians not to allow their rhetoric about 2023 threaten the peace and tranquility the State currently enjoys.

