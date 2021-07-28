ikedi-ohakim:-former-governor-of-imo-defects-to-apc,-gives-reason

The All Progressives Congress (APC) received Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo, into its fold recently

According to Ohakim, the decision was influenced by his sincere desire to satisfy the longing of his people and serve them better

Ohakim was given the APC flag on Tuesday, July 27, at the Isiala Mbano local government area of the state by the party’s leadership

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Isiala Mbano, Imo state -A former governor of Imo, Ikedi Ohakim, has finally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast state.

According to bioreports, Ohakim joined the APC on Tuesday, July 27, at his hometown in Okohia in Isiala Mbano local government area of the state where he received the party’s flag from the chairman, Marcellenus Nlemigbo.

Ohakim said he joined the APC to serve his people better

(Photo: Ikedi Ohakim)

Source: Facebook

The former governor said he made the decision in the interest of the people because they are his first choice, The Guardian reports.

He explained that his move is in line with the common expectation of his people so as to serve them much better on a new and promising platform.

His words:

“I think Imo first and is a choice to stay on course. When the entire executive of APC, visited me for registering as a member of APC, I told them that I made my position based on informed choice.”

“I have a unique orientation participating in politics for common interest as against personal interest. This time around I have decided not to swim against the tide, adding that “the host here are the ones that will bury me when I die and since I cannot bury myself when I die I have decided to obey my people.”

Petition: Police accuse lady of lying against Ohakim

The police had filed charges against one Chinyere Amuchienwa for allegedly lying against Ohakim.

The former IGP had preferred a five-count charge against Ohakim, following a petition by Amuchienwa who accused the former governor of harassment.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

In a new charge, the police accused Amuchienwa of providing false information in her petition against Ohakim.

Source: .