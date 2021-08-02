IKEA’s first smart air purifier is also a side table – Engadget

There are plenty of reasons to buy an air purifier — like breathing cleaner air or combating allergies — but does it have to be smart? Prices in the category can range from $80 to $800 for extras including app-based controls, compatibility with smart assistants like Alexa, access to more data and customization. As part of its first stab at a smart air purifier, IKEA is looking to break into the market by sticking to its hallmarks: Affordability and minimalism.

The swedish flatpack giant is releasing two “Starkvind” devices, a floor-standalone air purifier and a side table model, which cost $129 and $189, respectively. Though, you’ll need to pay for a separate $35 smart home hub to access the app-based controls.

IKEA

At that price range, you won’t get the bells and whistles available on higher-end smart and regular models from Mila and Dyson. Both IKEA purifiers are identical inside: They contain a three-filter system designed to capture bigger particles like hair and dust; 99.5 percent of smaller airborne particles that measure less than 2.5 micrometers (or one 400th of a millimetre) and dust and pollen; and pollutants like formaldehyde and even bad odors.

IKEA

The Starkvind also has five different fan speeds that can be used on their own or controlled and scheduled from the IKEA Home app in conjunction with its TRÅDFRI smart home hub. The latter is a puck-shaped device that acts as the bridge between your IKEA smart products (like blinds, light bulbs and speakers) and your phone. While an auto mode relies on a built-in sensor to automatically adjust the fan speed based on the amount of smaller particles in the air. You can check out the readings for yourself in the app.

The standalone Starkvind will be available in black and white, while the side table comes in a dark or light finish. Both will arrive in IKEA stores and online in October.