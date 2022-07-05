iim-trichy-allows-40-youths-to-defer-admissions-by-1-year

MUMBAI: When

Trishla Sundar

received her admit to

IIM-Trichy

this year, it came with a choice: an option to step in right away or defer her admission and return the next year. That is not necessarily a discretion given to all by premier management institutes.

This year, though, a total of 40 candidates have decided to postpone their joining at this institute. In 2022, the flagship two-year post-graduate programme in management at

IIM

Trichy saw many more acceptances than seats, thus requiring the institute to offer candidates a one-time route to return in 2023.

While some will continue to work, others will try their luck again at the

CAT

next year, hoping to better their scores for probably a higher-ranked management institute, while their seat would remain booked at IIM-Trichy, perchance they wish to take it up. Many may not even take the CAT and enter the campus next year.

“This is a one-time decision right now. It had to be taken as we had to match the admissions to the availability of infrastructure,” IIM-Trichy director

Pawan Kumar

Singh told TOI. “Seats for students who opt to join in 2023 are assured in IIM-Trichy, depending on the fee policy that is applicable to that particular batch.” While the annual student intake is 360, the option given to about 40 students to return next year will have a bearing on the 2023 admission season.

Two of the country’s top business schools –

IIM Ahmedabad

and the Indian School of Business – offer candidates the option to defer their admissions.

