IGP: Vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glasses exempted from ban – TheCable

Usman Baba, inspector-general of police, says cars with factory-fitted tinted glasses are exempted from the ban on issuance of permits.

On June 7, the IGP had ordered the suspension of issuance of permits for tinted glasses and SPY number plates for vehicles.

Speaking during a virtual media interaction with journalists on Tuesday, Baba explained that the decision was taken to end the misuse of tinted glasses and SPY number plates by unauthorised users.

According to the IGP, there will be a standardised process of issuance of SPY number plates and permit for tinted glasses, which would be implemented across the country.

He explained that the police would collaborate with the management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on ensuring compliance.

“We understand that there are usually issues with policies and their implementations. The directive on tinted glass is not about the factory-fitted ones, but those that are artificially made to cover the whole screens,” he said.

“If you look at the vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glasses, you can still see through them, and if there is any need for the driver to open the doors of such vehicles, the security officers will know.

“Those that are not factory-fitted are completely covered so that no one knows who or what they carry. Those are the ones the ban is targeted at.”

Speaking on the attack on police operatives in the south east, he said such activities have been brought under control.

He called for collaboration among security agencies, traditional rulers and communities on tackling insecurity.

“I can assure you that we will work hard with the little resources at our disposal to run intelligence-driven operations in Nigeria through collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders,” he said.