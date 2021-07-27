igp-orders-redeployment,-posting-of-aigs

In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting and redeployment of twenty-four (24) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations.

Below is a list of the AIGs and the formations they have been assigned.

i. AIG SPU FHQ ABUJA – AIG ZAKI M. AHMED ii. AIG ZONE 4 MAKURDI – AIG MUSTAPHA DANDAURA iii. AIG CTU FHQ ABUJA – AIG DANSUKI D. GALADANCHI, mni iv. AIG ZONE 17 AKURE – AIG OKON ETIM ENE, mni v. AIG BORDER PATROL FHQ ABUJA – AIG USMAN D. NAGOGO vi. AIG ZONE 7 ABUJA – AIG BALA CIROMA vii. AIG ZONE 9 UMUAHIA – AIG ADELEKE ADEYINKA BODE viii. AIG ZONE 13 UKPO-DUNUKOFIA AWKA – AIG MURI UMAR MUSA ix. COMMANDANT POLAC WUDIL-KANO – AIG LAWAL JIMETA TANKO x. AIG FCID ANNEX LAGOS – AIG USMAN ALHASSAN BELEL xi. AIG DOPS FHQ ABUJA – AIG ADEBOLA EMMANUEL LONGE xii. AIG INVESTMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MUSA ADZE, fdc xiii. AIG DICT FHQ ABUJA – AIG PHILIP SULE MAKU, fdc xiv. AIG ZONE 6 CALABAR – AIG USMAN SULE GOMNA xv. AIG COOPERATIVE – AIG ADAMU USMAN xvi. AIG ZONE 3 YOLA – AIG DANIEL SOKARI-PEDRO, mni xvii. AIG DTD FHQ ABUJA – AIG AHMED MOHAMMED AZARE xviii. AIG FCID ANNEX KADUNA – AIG MAIGANA ALHAJI SANI xix. AIG ZONE 12 BAUCHI – AIG AUDU ADAMU MADAKI xx. AIG MARITIME LAGOS – AIG JOHN OGBONNAYA AMADI, mni xxi. AIG ZONE 8 LOKOJA – AIG EDE AYUBA EKPEJI xxii. AIG ARMAMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MOHAMMED L. BAGEGA xxiii. AIG ZONE 15 MAIDUGURI – AIG BELLO MAKWASHI xxiv. AIG WORKS FHQ ABUJA – AIG BALARABE ABUBAKAR

The IGP assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers will further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers are with immediate effect.