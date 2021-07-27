.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting and redeployment of twenty-four (24) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations.

Consequently, AIG Bala Ciroma has been moved to Zone -7 Abuja as AIG in charge, AIG Usman Belel is AIG FCID Annex, Lagos, AIG John Amadi is AIG in charge of Maritime, AIG Adeleke Adeyinka is posted as Zone 9 Umuahia.

Others are AIG Zaki Ahmed, AIG Special Protection Unit, Abuja, AIG Mustapha Dandaura, AIG Zone 4 Makurdi, AIG Dansuki Galadanchi, AIG Counter Terrorist Unit FHQ,

AIG Okon Etim Ene, AIG Zone 17 Akure.

AIG Usman D. Nagogo, AIG Border Patrol FHQ, AIG Muri Umar Musa, AIG Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia Awka, AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko, Commandant POLAC Wudil-Kano, AIG Adebola Longe, AIG Operations, FHQ, AIG Musa Adze, AIG Investment FHQ, AIG Phillip Sule Maku, AIG Department of ICT FHQ, AIG Usman Gomna, AIG Zone 6 Calabar.

AIG Adamu Usman, AIG Cooperative, AIG Samuel Sokari, AIG Zone 3 Yola, AIG Ahmed Azare, AIG DTD FHQ, AIG Maigana Alhaji Sani, AIG FCID Annex, Kaduna, AIG Audu Adami Madaki, AIG Zone 12 Bauchi, AIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja, AIG Mohammed Bagega, AIG Armament, FHQ, AIG Bello Makwashi, AIG Zone15 Maiduguri and AIG Balarabe Abubakar, AIG Works FHQ

A statement by Force PRO, CP Frank Mba quoted the IGP assuring the nation that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers will further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers are with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, decorated 36 newly promoted Commissioners of Police on Tuesday.

He was assisted by the Chairman, Senate Committee in Police, Sen Haliru Jika, Minister of state, power, Mr Jedy Agba and the Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

