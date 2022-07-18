igp-orders-investigation-into-singer-portable’s-claim-of-forming-one-million-boys-cult

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an investigation into the claims made by singer Portable that he formed the notorious cult group, One-Million Boys, terrorising some parts of Lagos State.

Portable made the claim in a viral video that he has now deleted.

A statement released this evening by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the force, says the IGP has ordered Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Biodun Alabi, to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

Adejobi added that the directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.