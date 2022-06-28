ighalo-celebrates-al-hilal’s-league-title-win,-top-scorer-award

Odion Ighalo is in a jubilant mood after helping Al Hilal win the Saudi Arabia Professional League title on Monday night.

Ighalo netted twice as Ramon Diaz’s side defeated reiegated Al-Faisaly 2-1 at the magnificent King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

The former Manchester United striker put the home team ahead on seven minutes after he was set up by Brazil winger Michael.

Michael also teed up Ighalo for the second goal in the 64th minute.

Substitute Clayton reduced the deficit six minutes later.

Ighalo finished the season as the top scorer with 23 goals.

Al Hilal, who have won the title for the third consecutive season, also made it their 18th overall.

Ighalo took to the social media to celebrate the team’s success and his own personal achievement.

“League Champions and top scorer 21/22 season. All glory to God ,” he tweeted.