- Iggy Azalea Speaks Out on Jamie Spears as Britney Spears Invited to Testify for Congress | THR News The Hollywood Reporter
- Britney Spears wealth management firm asks to withdraw from conservatorship The Guardian
- Britney Spears: Financial firm asks to withdraw from conservatorship BBC News
- Jamie Lynn Spears Pleads “Stop With the Death Threats” After Britney Spears’ Court Testimony E! Online
- Britney Spears conservator trust resigns to ‘respect her wishes Geo News
- View Full coverage on Google News